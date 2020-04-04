Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Generac worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Generac by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

