Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,737 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.43% of Central Pacific Financial worth $28,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

CPF opened at $13.41 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

