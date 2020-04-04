Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,051 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.61% of American Woodmark worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $702.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.50.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

