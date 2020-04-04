Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 159,338 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Northwest Bancshares worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

