Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 816,940 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 169.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 897,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 129,219 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 276,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.