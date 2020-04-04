Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.04% of Century Communities worth $27,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS opened at $11.27 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.