Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 816.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

