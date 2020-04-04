Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Silgan worth $29,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Silgan by 1,446.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

