Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

