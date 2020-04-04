Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,498 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Casella Waste Systems worth $28,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 126,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 340,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $39.29 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $104,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 over the last ninety days. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

