Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,096,019 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,096,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Deutsche Bank worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

