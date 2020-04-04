Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 115,111 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $16.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

