Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,139 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of The Ensign Group worth $27,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Ensign Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,808,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

ENSG stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 4,250 shares worth $210,689. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

