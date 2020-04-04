Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,081 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Inter Parfums worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

