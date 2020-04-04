Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,071 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Universal worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UVV. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UVV opened at $43.61 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

