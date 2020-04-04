Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,919 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Natera worth $27,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,413.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,056 shares of company stock worth $5,694,813. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

