Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,497 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Franco Nevada worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $122.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

