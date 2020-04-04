Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 70,611 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $28,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

