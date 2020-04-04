Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,710 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $1,057,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $5.83 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.