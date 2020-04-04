BANKEX (BKX) Achieves Market Cap of $861,121.07

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $861,121.07 and approximately $6,798.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Simex and Upbit. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.96 or 0.04545474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Simex, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

