Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Barrett Business Services from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $270.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,219 shares of company stock valued at $429,261 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

