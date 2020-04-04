Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $209.96 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $209.96 million and approximately $65.88 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002148 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,442,992,564 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, Gate.io, GOPAX, WazirX, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, IDCM, DDEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Koinex, AirSwap, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, LATOKEN, ABCC, Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitBay, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.