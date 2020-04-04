Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Cut by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 995,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,246,000 after buying an additional 110,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.