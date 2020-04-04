Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,803.07

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Beacon has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $57,803.07 and $225.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00340175 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00414656 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006687 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,348,572 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,646 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

