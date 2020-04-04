Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.63% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.61. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

