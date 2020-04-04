Beam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97.56 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and $97.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006167 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 58,653,960 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

