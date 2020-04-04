BeatzCoin (BTZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $211.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 219.2% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $828,196.95 and approximately $211.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

