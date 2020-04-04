Beaxy (BXY) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $734.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,029,521 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

