Beetle Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $963,201.32 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $963,201.32 and approximately $30,425.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071156 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 221,280,975 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

