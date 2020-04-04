Benz Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Benz has a total market capitalization of $248.10 and $71.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benz has traded up 66.9% against the dollar. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

