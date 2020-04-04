Benz Price Up 53.9% This Week (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Benz has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a total market capitalization of $251.09 and approximately $72.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

