BERNcash Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $23,960.90 and $5.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.01010991 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00174004 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007239 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00069301 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

BERNcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

