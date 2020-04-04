BetterBetting Hits Market Capitalization of $99,139.97 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $99,139.97 and approximately $3,569.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 113.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

