Bezant Market Capitalization Hits $2.98 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $131,123.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02628168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00205300 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

