BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.04491045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,429,458 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.