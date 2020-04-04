Binance Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FCoin, Exrates and DDEX. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $420.67 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00104378 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, FCoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Exrates, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

