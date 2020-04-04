Binance USD Trading Up 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $198.21 million and $65.97 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.42 or 0.04572191 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009694 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 198,095,221 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

