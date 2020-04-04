Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $556,101.25 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

