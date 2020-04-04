BitBall (BTB) Trading 41.7% Lower This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $147,575.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029762 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000467 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.27 or 1.01781833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071518 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,018,894 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

