Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $554.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $33.99 or 0.00500616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $554.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

