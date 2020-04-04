BitBar Price Up 17.4% This Week (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00023226 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market cap of $71,988.41 and approximately $222.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBar has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,399.23 or 2.10889383 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 45,394 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

