Bitblocks Trading 145% Higher Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $356,227.73 and $36,943.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 145% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,872.45 or 1.01275533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 224,358,274 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

