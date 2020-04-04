BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $186,937.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.04582357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037063 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

