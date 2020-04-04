Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $65,339.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,883,657 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

