bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.71 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $29.71 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.02622448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,017,300 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

