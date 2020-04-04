bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02612482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 31,993,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

