BitCoen (BEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $70,259.30 and approximately $139.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.33 or 0.02435100 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.63 or 0.98562685 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000415 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

