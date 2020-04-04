Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bitcoin Adult has a market cap of $10,796.75 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Adult alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 41,935,669 coins and its circulating supply is 39,974,505 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Adult should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Adult using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.