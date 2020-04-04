Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $521,425.71

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $521,425.71 and $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

