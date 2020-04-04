Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Tops $512,613.42

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $512,613.42 and $17.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

